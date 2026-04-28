Theatre for All presents "The Lighthouse" May 29 & 30 at Hannah Block USO

Come hear the stories of the salty ol’ lighthouse keeper, for she has a tale or two to tell! Peek into the mysteries of the sea through old yarns of swashbucklers, sunken ships, sea monsters, sirens, and more.

Batten down the hatches, mateys, and keep tracking towards the lighthouse...without it, there is only the darkest of nights.

Follow the blink or prepare to sink--and have a free DRINK at our preshow reception from 6:00pm-7:00pm (Friday only)

Friday, May 29 at 7:00 pm and Saturday, May 30 at 2:00 pm

All ages will enjoy this original show presented by our region's award-winning company of people with disabilities.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3607683-0?pid=10303

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3607683-2?pid=10303

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3607683-3?pid=10303

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3607683-4?pid=10303

Date and Time: On Fri, 29 May 2026 19:00 - Fri, 29 May 2026 20:00

Venue Details: Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center, 120 South 2nd Street, Wilmington, North Carolina, 28401, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Theatre

Prices:

General Admission Adult: USD 25.00,

General Admission Youth: USD 10.00