The Second City "Nut-Cracking Holiday Revue"

The world-famous Second City returns with its Nut-Cracking Holiday Revue, a high-energy improv comedy show packed with sketch, music, and a hilarious twist on the holiday season. Known as the launchpad for generations of comedy legends, The Second City combines sharp writing with lightning-fast improvisation, making every performance feel fresh and unpredictable. From family gatherings to seasonal stress, nothing is off limits in this smart, irreverent, and joyfully chaotic celebration of the holidays.

The Second City, rooted in Viola Spolin's groundbreaking improvisational games, opened in December 1959 and sparked a comedy revolution. Co-founded by Spolin’s son Paul Sills, Howard Alk, and Bernie Sahlins, it quickly became the most influential comedy empire in the world, fostering generations of superstars. Early alumni like Alan Arkin, Joan Rivers, and John Belushi catapulted The Second City into the international spotlight. In 1976, it launched SCTV, a critically acclaimed sketch comedy series featuring Martin Short, John Candy, and others, which won two Emmys.

Today, The Second City continues to produce premier talent and entertain over a million audience members annually across its Chicago, Toronto, and Hollywood locations. It has influenced film, television, and beyond, with notable alumni including Steve Carell, Tina Fey, and Mike Myers. Beyond its stages, The Second City’s touring companies perform globally, and its Training Centers educate thousands yearly.