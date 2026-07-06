Please join this citizen science program and learn about pollinators and their habitats. All materials for the census will be provided; we need you to select a plant to watch and count and record the number of insects that visit that plant for a 15-minute period. Your information can then be submitted and become part of the data for the census.

A FREE pollinator craft will be available for children in The Children's Garden.

For more information about the GSEPC, visit the following site: https://gsepc.org/ The Great Southeast Pollinator Census -- Citizen Science at Work. You can signup for the GSEPC newsletter, review materials, watch a video, and check out The Great Pollinator Count, a children's book that introduces kids to the importance of pollinators.