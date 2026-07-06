The Great Southeast Pollinator Census
The Great Southeast Pollinator Census
Please join this citizen science program and learn about pollinators and their habitats. All materials for the census will be provided; we need you to select a plant to watch and count and record the number of insects that visit that plant for a 15-minute period. Your information can then be submitted and become part of the data for the census.
A FREE pollinator craft will be available for children in The Children's Garden.
For more information about the GSEPC, visit the following site: https://gsepc.org/ The Great Southeast Pollinator Census -- Citizen Science at Work. You can signup for the GSEPC newsletter, review materials, watch a video, and check out The Great Pollinator Count, a children's book that introduces kids to the importance of pollinators.