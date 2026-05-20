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Start of the Season

Start of the Season

Summer is almost here and we are celebrating with art! Todd Carignan and Angie Sinclair grace us with their work, which both manage to capture the heat of a season.

Come on by May 22, 2026 as part of the NHC Arts Council Fourth Friday from 6pm-9pm. If you can’t make it then, this beautiful show will be up until June 20. We can’t wait to see you!

New Elements Gallery
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026

Event Supported By

New Elements Gallery
(910) 343-8997
miriam@newelementsgallery.com

Artist Group Info

miriam@newelementsgallery.com
New Elements Gallery
New Elements Gallery
271 N. Front St.
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
9103438997
miriam@newelementsgallery.com
www.newelementsgallery.com