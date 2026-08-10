Sparkle for STEM
Sparkle for STEM
Pull out your best sequin outfit and join us on the dance floor at Azalea Station! Sparkle for STEM is a fun night out celebrating and supporting our Young Scientists! Dinner and hors-devours will be provided by Spoonfed Kitchen and each ticket comes with one drink ticket.
Azalea Station
80
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Young Scientist Academy
910-961-7146
education@ysa.world
Artist Group Info
anne@youngscientistacademy.org
Azalea Station
1502 Castle StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401