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Sparkle for STEM

Sparkle for STEM

Pull out your best sequin outfit and join us on the dance floor at Azalea Station! Sparkle for STEM is a fun night out celebrating and supporting our Young Scientists! Dinner and hors-devours will be provided by Spoonfed Kitchen and each ticket comes with one drink ticket.

Azalea Station
80
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Young Scientist Academy
910-961-7146
education@ysa.world
https://www.youngscientistacademy.org/

Artist Group Info

anne@youngscientistacademy.org
Azalea Station
1502 Castle Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401