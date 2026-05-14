"Sorry to Bother You" screening at Jengo's Playhouse

Celebrate Art House Theater Day at Jengo's Playhouse with a special screening of Sorry to Bother You on Thursday, July 30 at 4pm and 7:30pm.

Art House Theater Day is an annual celebration uniting independent cinemas and movie lovers around the world in support of the vibrant art house film community. This year’s Art House Theater Day Ambassador is Boots Riley, making this wildly original and sharply satirical debut feature the perfect centerpiece for the occasion.

Starring LaKeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Danny Glover, Steven Yeun, and more, the genre-bending sci-fi comedy follows a young Black telemarketer who discovers the key to professional success by using his “white voice.” But as he rockets up the corporate ladder, he’s pulled into a bizarre conspiracy that forces him to decide between personal ambition and solidarity with his activist friends fighting to unionize.