Bring the kids (ages 0–8) for a FREE day of fun at the 12th Annual Smart Start Family Festival on Saturday, November 14, from 10am to 1pm at Long Leaf Park. Families will enjoy hands-on activities, live entertainment by the Broccoli Brothers Circus, raffle prizes, and more! Discover local resources and enjoy quality time together in a festive, family-friendly setting.

Questions about participating or sponsoring? Contact Jennifer at 910-815-3731 or jennifer.gallo@newhanoverkids.org.

