© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Smart Start Family Festival

Smart Start Family Festival

Bring the kids (ages 0–8) for a FREE day of fun at the 12th Annual Smart Start Family Festival on Saturday, November 14, from 10am to 1pm at Long Leaf Park. Families will enjoy hands-on activities, live entertainment by the Broccoli Brothers Circus, raffle prizes, and more! Discover local resources and enjoy quality time together in a festive, family-friendly setting.
Questions about participating or sponsoring? Contact Jennifer at 910-815-3731 or jennifer.gallo@newhanoverkids.org.

Long Leaf Park
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Smart Start of New Hanover County
(910) 815-3731
jennifer.gallo@newhanoverkids.org
http://www.newhanoverkids.org/join-us/breakfast
Long Leaf Park
314 Pine Grove Drive
Wilmington, North Carolina