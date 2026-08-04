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"Sherman's March" screening at Jengo's Playhouse

"Sherman's March" screening at Jengo's Playhouse

Armed with a 16mm camera and a grant to make a documentary about the lingering aftermath of William Tecumseh Sherman's 1864 march to the sea, Ross McElwee gets sidetracked. After his girlfriend breaks up with him, Ross shifts his attention from the historical to the personal, to the battlefield of modern love, and embarks on a sociological chronicle that documents the courting rites and rituals of the New South.

A generous and humanistic portrait of several remarkable women that Ross meets along the way, Sherman's March sketches it's characters with novelistic sensitivity: Pat, an aspiring actress with a yen for Burt Reynolds; Claudia, a roller-skating interior designer; Jackie, the activist whose anti-nuclear advocacy dovetails with Ross's deepest fears; and above all, Charleen Swansea, Ross's mentor and a one-woman Greek chorus of unsolicited romantic counsel.

Jengo's Playhouse
$10
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cucalorus Film Foundation
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org
Jengo's Playhouse
815 Princess Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org