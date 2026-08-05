Cape Fear River Watch is partnering with Keep New Hanover Beautiful and WHQR Public Media for our Second Saturday Cleanup from 9-11 a.m. on August 8th! We will be focusing our efforts on areas around the Good Shepherd Center, which flow into Greenfield Lake. We will meet at the intersection of 8th and Martin. An address that will get you close is 811 Martin St. Please do not park in the Good Shepherd parking lot. Just look for our cleanup signs!

We will bring pickers, bags, gloves, and safety vests—you bring your passion for clean water. As always, remember to dress appropriately for the weather and bring yourself sunscreen, bug spray, and plenty of water.

We hope to see you out there!

There is a strong possibility that the cleanup will intersect with our local unhoused community. Please review the attached flyer when you register.