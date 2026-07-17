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Season Finale: From Wilmington to Infinity... and BEYOND!

Season Finale: From Wilmington to Infinity... and BEYOND!

Join us on a journey through time, place and space: from Wilmington's shores to the edge of the galaxy! This concert features gorgeous, glittering music by CFCC (Cape Fear Community College) Instructor Ernesto Ferreri and Pulitzer Prize winner (and NC resident) Jennifer Higdon, as well as a timeless audience favorite: Holst's epic guide to the solar system. Also featuring Schumann's lyrical, romantic Cello Concerto with the winner of the 2026 Sphinx Competition.

URL:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3737860-0?pid=10303

Date and Time: On Saturday May 01, 2027 at 19:30 - 21:30

Venue details: Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College, 703 North 3rd Street, Wilmington, North Carolina, 28401, United States

Category: Live Music | Concert

Price:
General Admission: USD 33.86

Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College - NC
USD 33.86
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 1 May 2027
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Event Supported By

Wilmington Symphony Orchestra,NC
(910) 791-9262
info@wilmingtonsymphony.org
Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College - NC
703 North 3rd Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401