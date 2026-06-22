"Scenes of Southport and Beyond" by Rich O'Donnell at Burgwin-Wright House

The Burgwin-Wright House is excited to welcome local artist, Richard O’Donnell, for his show "Scenes of Southport and Beyond.”

The Opening reception, in conjunction with Fourth Friday Gallery Nights, is on Friday, June 26 from 6-9PM.

Rich’s artworks will be on display and for sale in our art gallery through July 18th.

Admission is free. The gallery is open Monday-Saturday 10am-4pm.

About the Show

Rich is an acrylic artist who draws inspiration from coastal landscapes and the natural beauty around him. Living in the seaside town of Southport, North Carolina, as well as his travels throughout North America and Europe, have deeply influenced his work. Through his paintings, he hopes to transport viewers, making them feel as though they have visited the beautiful places he depicts.

About the Artist

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Rich attended college in Manhattan, where the city’s many art museums and galleries greatly fueled both his artistic passion and education. Although his pursuit of art was set aside while he focused on raising a family and building a career in law enforcement, he rediscovered his love for painting during retirement. Since returning to art, Rich has actively painted, exhibited, and sold his artwork at Franklin Square Gallery in Southport and by commission. He is a member of the Associated Artists of Southport, where he participates in and chairs art shows and where he founded the annual Maritime Art Show. He also serves on the Board of Directors. Additionally, Rich is affiliated with the Wilmington Art Association and the American Society of Marine Artists. Rich’s artwork has been featured in numerous local art shows, earning awards and praise for his intricate detail and vibrant use of color. In 2025, he published a book of his original paintings titled “Scenes of Southport and Beyond,” which was very well received by the community.