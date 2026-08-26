Pineapple-Shaped Lamps celebrates 16 years of sketch comedy with PSL's Sweet 16 Anniversary Show, a one-weekend homecoming featuring more than 20 cast members from the Cape Fear, Raleigh, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. The show mixes resurrected favorites with brand-new material at the Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre at Thalian Hall, Sept. 4-6. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m. Mature audiences suggested.