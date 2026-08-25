Join artist Glenn Fry for a one-day outdoor Pop Art Show & Sale featuring bold, original, hand-pulled silkscreen artwork on wood, illustration board, and museum-quality paper.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

12:00–5:00 PM

7926 Cumberland Place, Wilmington

Original art. Prints. Small works. T-shirts. Something for every wall—and every budget.

OPEN & FREE TO THE PUBLIC.

See the artwork, details, and directions:

https://pop-on-the-lawn-glenn-fry.artguydc.chatgpt.site/