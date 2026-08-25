POP! ON THE LAWN
POP! ON THE LAWN
Join artist Glenn Fry for a one-day outdoor Pop Art Show & Sale featuring bold, original, hand-pulled silkscreen artwork on wood, illustration board, and museum-quality paper.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
12:00–5:00 PM
7926 Cumberland Place, Wilmington
Original art. Prints. Small works. T-shirts. Something for every wall—and every budget.
OPEN & FREE TO THE PUBLIC.
See the artwork, details, and directions:
https://pop-on-the-lawn-glenn-fry.artguydc.chatgpt.site/
PRIVATE RESIDENCE
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
GLENN FRY
artguydc@gmail.com
PRIVATE RESIDENCE
7926 Cumberland PlaceWILMINGTON, North Carolina 28411