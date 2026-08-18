Performance Preview: Forward Motion Dance

Sunday, August 30

3–4 PM

Reception Hall

CAM Members: $10

Not-Yet Members: $12

Students: $8

Experience an afternoon of contemporary dance with Forward Motion Dance Company. This intimate performance preview features new choreography created and performed by company dancers and guest artists, accompanied by live flute music and film.

The program will also include a new work performed by teen dancers from local studios, offering audiences a look at the next generation of regional dance artists.

Following the performance, guests are invited to remain for an interactive conversation with the artists and learn more about the inspiration, collaboration, and creative process behind the works.

Forward Motion Dance Company is a Wilmington-based contemporary dance company founded by Tracey Varga. The nonprofit organization enriches the local arts community through performances and educational programs designed to foster an appreciation for dance.

The company presents public programs, including Cape Fear Arts in Motion and Arts Sensation, and collaborates with schools and community organizations throughout the region. Through these partnerships, Forward Motion Dance Company works to make dance more accessible, engaging, and visible across the Cape Fear community.