Outlander in the Cape Fear River Cruise

Outlander in the Cape Fear – June 13, 10am & Noon

Join Wilmington Water Tours for a presentation of Outlander in the Cape Fear with Hunter Ingram, Asst. Dir. at Burgwin-Wright Museum. This is in conjunction with the Nation’s America 250 celebrations. Based on “Burgwin-Wright Presents…Outlander in the Cape Fear” and the books by Diana Gabaldon, Hunter will share how Wilmington played a role in this beloved series–all while cruising the Cape Fear River. This is one of our last cruises for Outlander, be sure to jump aboard.

This is a 90 minute cruise $40. There is a second cruise at Noon on this date as well. Boarding is 15 minutes prior to departure.

