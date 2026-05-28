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Outlander in the Cape Fear River Cruise

Outlander in the Cape Fear River Cruise

Outlander in the Cape Fear – June 13, 10am & Noon
Join Wilmington Water Tours for a presentation of Outlander in the Cape Fear with Hunter Ingram, Asst. Dir. at Burgwin-Wright Museum. This is in conjunction with the Nation’s America 250 celebrations. Based on “Burgwin-Wright Presents…Outlander in the Cape Fear” and the books by Diana Gabaldon, Hunter will share how Wilmington played a role in this beloved series–all while cruising the Cape Fear River. This is one of our last cruises for Outlander, be sure to jump aboard.

This is a 90 minute cruise $40. There is a second cruise at Noon on this date as well. Boarding is 15 minutes prior to departure.

Wilmington Water Tours LLC
$40
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Wilmington Water Tours LLC
910-338-3134
info@wilmingtonwt.com
https://wilmingtonwatertours.net/tour-calendar/
Wilmington Water Tours LLC
212 S Water Street
Wilmington , North Carolina 28401
910-338-3134
info@wilmingtonwt.com
https://wilmingtonwatertours.net/tour-calendar/