Orange Street ArtsFest

Memorial Day Weekend

Saturday May 23 9am - 5pm & Sunday May 24 10am - 4pm

Free to enter and all ages welcome!

Orange Street ArtsFest is a family friendly event for visitors of all ages with exhibits and concessions inside the HBHUSO/CAC. The Historic USO Building lobby is now a WWII museum, restored to its 1943 appearance with replica furniture and WWII exhibits. Artists will be inside the lobby, in the 2nd Street Stage Auditorium, and Linda Lavin and Peggy Farrell Studios.

Thalian Association Community Theatre launched the Orange Street ArtsFest in 1995 to promote the arts in Wilmington and the Community Arts Center (CAC), located in the Historic USO building. The theatre organization has managed the Community Arts Center for the City of Wilmington since 1994. The 83-year-old landmark building, long recognized as the local center of visual and performing arts, was completely renovated in 2008 and is now known as the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center. More information about building history and a film documentary can be found at wilmingtoncommunityarts.org.

