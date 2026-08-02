Opening Night: Three Generations of American Music

Dvorak’s New World Symphony inspired American composers to look to Native American and African-American music in creating their own unique traditions. Join us on a journey through Dvorak’s musical legacy through Barber’s beloved Violin Concerto to the triumphant power of a new American classic by Carlos Simon.

Date and Time: On Sat, 26 Sep 2026 19:30 - 21:30

Venue details: Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College, 703 North 3rd Street, Wilmington, North Carolina, 28401, United States

Category: Live Music | Concert

Price: General Admission: USD 33.86