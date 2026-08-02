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Opening Night: Three Generations of American Music

Opening Night: Three Generations of American Music

Dvorak’s New World Symphony inspired American composers to look to Native American and African-American music in creating their own unique traditions. Join us on a journey through Dvorak’s musical legacy through Barber’s beloved Violin Concerto to the triumphant power of a new American classic by Carlos Simon.

Date and Time: On Sat, 26 Sep 2026 19:30 - 21:30

Venue details: Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College, 703 North 3rd Street, Wilmington, North Carolina, 28401, United States

Category: Live Music | Concert

Price: General Admission: USD 33.86

Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College - Wilmington
33.86
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Wilmington Symphony Orchestra, USA
(910) 791-9262
info@wilmingtonsymphony.org
Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College - Wilmington
703 North 3rd Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401