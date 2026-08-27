Open House Art Show "Bradley Carter"

For one day each year, we open the doors to our home and transform it into a gallery for our Annual Open House Art Show, a celebration of art, community, and another incredible year of shows.

Now in its 4th year, the Open House is our opportunity to bring together friends, collectors, artists, and supporters, share Bradley’s latest work, and simply say thank you to everyone who continues to support what we do.

Throughout the house, guests will discover Bradley Carter’s original paintings, acrylic paint-skin journals, his popular holiday series, and his award-winning novel, The Canvas We Share.

More than an art show, the Open House is a relaxed, personal way to celebrate creativity and the community that makes our year possible. The event will be catered by the wonderful Laura Carter, with food and refreshments to enjoy throughout the day, and may even feature a few special guests stopping by along the way.

We are proud to partner with the Arts Council of Wilmington & New Hanover County for this year’s Open House and look forward to welcoming everyone into our home for this special one-day event.