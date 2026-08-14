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Ocean Innovation Conference

Ocean Innovation Conference

Join us at the UNCW CIE Ocean Innovation Conference to Connect though Water ~ Innovate with Purpose.
Experience a high-energy day of ideas, connections, and solutions for our ocean and communities.

Open to everyone, from investors and innovators to students and citizens. Learn, engage, and spark change.
The conference highlights trends in blue economy innovation, shares updates on marine and coastal research, and showcases opportunities for investment, collaboration, and action. Throughout the day, sessions will focus on our regional blue ecosystem, cutting-edge ocean technologies, and efforts to preserve and restore the precious resources of our seas.

UNCW Burney Center
$139
08:00 AM - 04:30 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UNCW Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship
9109623611
bjorklundl@uncw.edu
https://uncw.edu/research/centers/innovation-entrepreneurship/
UNCW Burney Center
601 S. College Road
Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
9109627601
baylesj@uncw.edu
https://uncw.edu/artsprograms/leadershiplecture.html