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North Carolina Symphony: Stars and Stripes Celebrating America 250

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North Carolina Symphony: Stars and Stripes Celebrating America 250

Join your North Carolina Symphony in Wilmington for a Stars & Stripes celebration honoring America 250. This festive performance highlights the ingenuity, heroism, hope, and resilience that define the American spirit, featuring all of your favorite patriotic classics. North Carolina Symphony; Sophie Mok, conductor; Taylor Troyer, vocalist

Wilson Center
07:30 PM - 09:15 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

North Carolina Symphony

Artist Group Info

North Carolina Symphony
tickets@ncsymphony.org
http://ncsymphony.org/
Wilson Center
703 North Third Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401