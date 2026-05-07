North Carolina Symphony: Stars and Stripes Celebrating America 250
North Carolina Symphony: Stars and Stripes Celebrating America 250
Join your North Carolina Symphony in Wilmington for a Stars & Stripes celebration honoring America 250. This festive performance highlights the ingenuity, heroism, hope, and resilience that define the American spirit, featuring all of your favorite patriotic classics. North Carolina Symphony; Sophie Mok, conductor; Taylor Troyer, vocalist
Wilson Center
07:30 PM - 09:15 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
North Carolina Symphony
Artist Group Info
North Carolina Symphony
tickets@ncsymphony.org
Wilson Center
703 North Third StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401