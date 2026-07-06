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Native Plants & Pollinators Presentation

Native Plants & Pollinators Presentation

Carol Peoples from the NC Native Plant Society will give a presentation about Native Plants and Pollinators. Her focus is as follows: Can our home landscapes be beautiful and support biodiversity? Conventional landscaping often prioritizes static visual appeal, relying on expanses of lawn and non-native plants that offer little to wildlife. This presentation contrasts that traditional model with an eco-friendly approach where a garden's ecological function is considered just as important as it appearance. Join us to learn how to transform your yard into a vibrant, living landscape where "pretty is as pretty does."
The first 50 people to register and attend the lecture will receive a free native plant.

Onslow County Extension Office
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

NC Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association of Onslow County
910-455-5873
Emilee_Morrison@ncsu.edu
Onslow County Extension Office
4024 Richlands Highway
Jacksonville, North Carolina 28540
910-455-5873
Emiliee_Morrison@ncsu.edu