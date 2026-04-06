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Music of the Natural World

Music of the Natural World

Take a journey through the beauty of nature with Ryan Lindveit's gorgeous portrait of the Smoky Mountains, Wilmington composer Barbara Gallagher's The Flowers, (Azalea Festival, here we come!), and Brahms' pastoral Second Symphony, written while on vacation in the idyllic Austrian Alps. Also featuring the High School and UNCW Division winners of the 2027 Richard R. Deas Concerto Competition.

URL:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3737853-0?pid=10303

Date and Time: On Saturday March 13, 2027 at 19:30 - 21:30

Venue details: Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College, 703 North 3rd Street, Wilmington, North Carolina, 28401, United States

Category: Live Music | Concert

Price:
General Admission: USD 33.86

Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College - NC
USD 33.86
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 13 Mar 2027
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Event Supported By

Wilmington Symphony Orchestra,NC
(910) 791-9262
info@wilmingtonsymphony.org
Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College - NC
703 North 3rd Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401