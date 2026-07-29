"Minnie Evans: Draw or Die"- screening at Jengo's Playhouse

The one-hour documentary film Minnie Evans: Draw or Die explores the inspirational life and artistic mastery of one of the most important African-American artists of the 20th century. Minnie Evans was born in 1892 and raised by her grandmother in Wilmington, NC, during a time of racial turmoil in the city. In the early 1940s, Minnie began her visionary art in earnest, propelled by her faith and dreams.

The documentary — its title comes from a mysterious voice Evans heard asking, "Why don't you draw or die?" — coincides with a national resurgence of interest in Evans' work, with multiple touring museum exhibitions.

Join us for a social hour at the Jengo's Backyard Bar before the film showing at 6:30pm! There will be a community discussion with the filmmaker and community partners after the screening. This screening is brought to you by South Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, UNCW’s Kenan Auditorium, Cucalorus Film Foundation, and WHQR.

