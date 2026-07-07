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Midsummer Market

Midsummer Market

Our midsummer market is fast approaching! Come browse local vendors selling arts and crafts, herbal skincare and products, tropical and carnivorous plants, food, coffee, summer treats, and more!!!

We will have kids activities, our maypole out to dance around, and a DIY flower crown bar!

Mark your calendars for July 18th, 9-4pm at Shelton Herb Farm

Shelton Herb Farm
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Shelton Herb Farm
9102535964
socialmedia@sheltonherbfarm.com
Www.sheltonherbfarm.com
Shelton Herb Farm
340 Goodman Rd NE
Leland, North Carolina 28451
9102535964
socialmedia@sheltonherbfarm.com
Www.sheltonherbfarm.com