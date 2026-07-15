Meet the Author: Edward Dolnick
Meet the Author: Edward Dolnick
Mr. Dolnick writes about the drama found within the world of science and history. Dinosaurs at the Dinner Party highlights the reframing required to integrate new information into our worldview.
A signing will follow the presentation. Pomegranate Books will be selling books at the event.
Seating is limited; registration is required.
Main Library
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
New Hanover County Public Library
910-798-6300
Main Library
230 Grace StWilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-798-6300
smcgourty@nhcgov.com