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Meet the Author: Edward Dolnick

Meet the Author: Edward Dolnick

Mr. Dolnick writes about the drama found within the world of science and history. Dinosaurs at the Dinner Party highlights the reframing required to integrate new information into our worldview.

A signing will follow the presentation. Pomegranate Books will be selling books at the event.

Seating is limited; registration is required.

Main Library
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

New Hanover County Public Library
910-798-6300
www.nhclibrary.org
Main Library
230 Grace St
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-798-6300
smcgourty@nhcgov.com
www.nhclibrary.org