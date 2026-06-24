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"Maximum Overdrive" screening at Jengo's Playhoues

"Maximum Overdrive" screening at Jengo's Playhoues

Celebrate four decades of pure cinematic mayhem with a special screening of the cult horror classic filmed right here in Wilmington, NC.

When a mysterious comet passes close to Earth, machines everywhere suddenly come to life--and they’re out for blood. Trapped at a remote truck stop and surrounded by homicidal 18-wheelers, a group of strangers must fight back against an army of killer machines before it's too late.

Produced by legendary filmmaker Dino De Laurentiis (Blue Velvet), Maximum Overdrive holds a unique place in movie history as the first—and only—film ever directed by Stephen King.

Before the chaos begins, join us for a social hour at Jengo’s Bar starting at 6:30 PM. Grab a drink, mingle with film fans, and celebrate one of the wildest films of the 1980s.

Jengo’s Playhouse
$10
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cucalorus Film Foundation
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org

Artist Group Info

annahogelin@gmail.com
Jengo’s Playhouse
815 Princess Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-343-5995
https://jengos.eventive.org/welcome