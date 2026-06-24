"Maximum Overdrive" screening at Jengo's Playhoues

Celebrate four decades of pure cinematic mayhem with a special screening of the cult horror classic filmed right here in Wilmington, NC.

When a mysterious comet passes close to Earth, machines everywhere suddenly come to life--and they’re out for blood. Trapped at a remote truck stop and surrounded by homicidal 18-wheelers, a group of strangers must fight back against an army of killer machines before it's too late.

Produced by legendary filmmaker Dino De Laurentiis (Blue Velvet), Maximum Overdrive holds a unique place in movie history as the first—and only—film ever directed by Stephen King.

Before the chaos begins, join us for a social hour at Jengo’s Bar starting at 6:30 PM. Grab a drink, mingle with film fans, and celebrate one of the wildest films of the 1980s.