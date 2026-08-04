Live Music Sunday at Flytrap Brewing! ~ Paul Edelman

Spend your Sunday the Flytrap way!

Join us on August 9th for Live Music Sunday as Asheville-based musician Paul Edelman brings his acoustic roots rock sound to the brewery from 3–6 PM. Grab a crisp craft brew, kick back with friends, and treat yourself to delicious eats from the Tasteful Pleasures food truck (3-6). We hope to see you then!

*Taproom and Beer Garden open from 1-8 pm