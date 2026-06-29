Live Music Sunday at Flytrap Brewing featuring Blase
Live Music Sunday at Flytrap Brewing featuring Blase
Spend your Sunday afternoon with live music from Blase! Originally from Chicago and now based in Wilmington, Blase is a multi-instrumentalist whose sound blends shimmering synth textures with warm, indie-pop melodies. Fresh off the release of his newest album, Somewhere Out There, he'll be bringing his heartfelt songs to Flytrap Brewing on Sunday, July 5, from 3–6 PM. Grab a pint, settle into the beer garden, and enjoy an afternoon of great music.
Food Truck: Kimchi Taco 3-6 pm
Flytrap Brewing
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut StWilmington, North Carolina