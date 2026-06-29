Live Music Sunday at Flytrap Brewing featuring Blase

Spend your Sunday afternoon with live music from Blase! Originally from Chicago and now based in Wilmington, Blase is a multi-instrumentalist whose sound blends shimmering synth textures with warm, indie-pop melodies. Fresh off the release of his newest album, Somewhere Out There, he'll be bringing his heartfelt songs to Flytrap Brewing on Sunday, July 5, from 3–6 PM. Grab a pint, settle into the beer garden, and enjoy an afternoon of great music.

Food Truck: Kimchi Taco 3-6 pm