Live Music Sunday at Flytrap Brewing! - Beau

Spend your Sunday with us at Flytrap Brewing!

Beau will be on the mic from 3–6 PM, performing a fun mix of tunes- we're talking Steely Dan, The Beatles, John Legend, Billy Joel, Elton John, John Mayer, and tons of pop hits spanning the ’60s all the way to last week! Pair the tunes with a cold Flytrap brew, flowing from 1–8 PM, and authentic, flavor-packed Peruvian dishes from Gustu Peruano (3–6 PM). Cheers!