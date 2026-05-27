Line Dancing

Do you like dancing? Have you been wondering where you can get dance lessons before your wedding? Or are you looking for something to do with your friends? Come dance with us! We host an event every other Thursday, from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm. You can get a personalized lesson from Boogie to the Beat for $10 per class. Come alone or with friends, our bar will be open with beverages and beautiful items from Dainty Fire. So don't worry if you don't have any boots, we've got you.

You can buy tickets in person. We are looking forward to dancing with you!