Kids at CAM: Magic, Light, and Sacred Geometry
Kids at CAM: Magic, Light, and Sacred Geometry
Saturday, May 23 | 10 AM-12 PM | Reception Hall
Inspired by artist Fred Kahl and his Magic, Light, and Sacred Geometry exhibition, this month’s Kids at CAM, we will be working with spirographs and creating stained “glass” art.
Kids@CAM is an event for everyone, parents included! We will have activities for different ages and a family-friendly tour of the exhibition, Magic, Light, and Sacred Geometry, at 11:30 AM. Join us for the art activities, the tour, or both!
Adult member: free; Adult non-member: $5
Children: $10
Children under 2: Free
*EBT Card Holders FREE
For more family-friendly programs & events, visit CameronArtMuseum.org/CAMIsForKids
For questions with this programming, please contact education@cameronartmuseum.org
Cameron Art Museum
$5-$10
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999