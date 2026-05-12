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Kids at CAM: Magic, Light, and Sacred Geometry

Kids at CAM: Magic, Light, and Sacred Geometry

Saturday, May 23 | 10 AM-12 PM | Reception Hall

Inspired by artist Fred Kahl and his Magic, Light, and Sacred Geometry exhibition, this month’s Kids at CAM, we will be working with spirographs and creating stained “glass” art.

Kids@CAM is an event for everyone, parents included! We will have activities for different ages and a family-friendly tour of the exhibition, Magic, Light, and Sacred Geometry, at 11:30 AM. Join us for the art activities, the tour, or both!

Adult member: free; Adult non-member: $5
Children: $10
Children under 2: Free
*EBT Card Holders FREE

For more family-friendly programs & events, visit CameronArtMuseum.org/CAMIsForKids

For questions with this programming, please contact education@cameronartmuseum.org

Cameron Art Museum
$5-$10
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
http://www.cameronartmuseum.org
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412
Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999
http://cameronartmuseum.org