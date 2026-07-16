Jurassic Park in Concert with full accompaniment by the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra

The action-packed adventure pits man against prehistoric predators in the ultimate battle for survival. Featuring visually stunning imagery and groundbreaking special effects, this epic film is sheer movie magic 65 million years in the making. Now audiences can experience Jurassic Park as never before: projected in HD and accompanied by the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra performing John Williams' iconic score live to picture.

URL:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3737425-0?pid=10303

Date and Time: On Saturday July 18, 2026 at 14:30 - 17:00

Venue details: Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College, 703 North 3rd Street, Wilmington, North Carolina, 28401, United States

Category: Live Music | Concert

Price:

General Admission: USD 47.98