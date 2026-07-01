July 4th Yard Sale Fundraiser

Don’t forget us while you’re planning your Fourth of July festivities! 🦅 Our biweekly yard sale fundraiser is happening again THIS Saturday, July 4th from 8am-1pm at the rescue at 3600 Lynn Ave. in Castle Hayne.

We’ll have a wide range of home goods, household items, summer dècor, and more for you to shop and support the birds. If you have items you wish to contribute towards the sale, donations can be dropped off anytime on our front porch. We gladly welcome any gently-used items aside from clothing/shoes, furniture, and books/puzzles.

Or, come celebrate the holiday with us from 12-4pm. We will be open for walkarounds, as long as it isn’t raining. Entry is a $10 donation per person and we accept all payment methods: linktr.ee/skywatchbirds.