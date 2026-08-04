Journeys: Beethoven's Fifth

South to North, East to West, (Inner to Outer), Darkness to Light: This journey takes us from the Incan Peru of Gabriela Lena Frank, through the inner world of Grammy Winner Jeff Scott's jazz-influenced, emotional The Journey, and through the timeless triumphs of Mozart and Beethoven's iconic journeys from darkness to light.

Date and Time: On Sat, 14 Nov 2026 19:30 - 21:30

Venue details: Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College, 703 North 3rd Street, Wilmington, North Carolina, 28401, United States

Category: Live Music | Concert

Price: General Admission: USD 33.86