Journeys: Beethoven's Fifth
Journeys: Beethoven's Fifth
South to North, East to West, (Inner to Outer), Darkness to Light: This journey takes us from the Incan Peru of Gabriela Lena Frank, through the inner world of Grammy Winner Jeff Scott's jazz-influenced, emotional The Journey, and through the timeless triumphs of Mozart and Beethoven's iconic journeys from darkness to light.
Date and Time: On Sat, 14 Nov 2026 19:30 - 21:30
Venue details: Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College, 703 North 3rd Street, Wilmington, North Carolina, 28401, United States
Category: Live Music | Concert
Price: General Admission: USD 33.86
Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College, Wilmington
33.86
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Wilmington Symphony Orchestra - USA
(910) 791-9262
marketing@wilmingtonsymphony.org
Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College, Wilmington
703 North 3rd StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401