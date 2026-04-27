Doors 7pm. Show 8pm-10pm. $10 ADV $15 DOS. 21+

LIMITED TABLES for 4 GUESTS AVAILABLE - CHOOSE YOUR TABLE

General Admission Information: Seating is first come first served.

Jazz Club w/ The Jim Ferris Trio

https://jimferristrio.com/

The Jim Ferris Trio relocated to Wilmington, NC in 2018, after being a fixture on the Raleigh jazz scene since 2008, playing throughout the region. They have been #1 on the Raleigh ReverbNation Jazz Charts since 2015 and are still in that spot today, receiving outstanding recognition and accolades from jazz lovers of all types & ages. In Raleigh, the Trio performed for the Art of Cool Jazz Festival and locally at C.GRACE, Travinia, Irregardless Café, Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse and Beyu Caffe'. In Wilmington they performed for Jazz at the CAM, the Bellamy Mansion Jazz Series and regularly at Tails Piano Bar.

UNDER 21 DISCLAIMER: If you are under 21 and want to purchase tickets to an event at Bourgie Nights, you will be subject to a $5 CASH SURCHARGE payment at the door. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.