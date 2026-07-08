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Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC - 15th annual Surfalorus Film Festival

Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC - 15th annual Surfalorus Film Festival

Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC traces the journey from his early days making 16mm surf films with friends on Oahu’s North Shore to becoming one of the most recognizable voices in modern music. Through rare archival footage and present-day reflections, the documentary explores how surfing, filmmaking, friendship, and the ocean inspired the songs that launched his career and helped shape modern surf culture.

Jengo's Playhouse
$10
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cucalorus Film Foundation
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org
Jengo's Playhouse
815 Princess Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org