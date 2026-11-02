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Island STEAM Club: Art Creations (Pleasure Island Library)

Island STEAM Club: Art Creations (Pleasure Island Library)

Kids ages 6-12 explore science, engineering, and creativity through hands-on activities. Participants work independently or in small groups. At Pleasure Island Library, Programming Room in Carolina Beach. Cost: Free. Hosted by New Hanover County Public Library. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com
Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/island-steam-club-art-creations-pleasure-island-library-2026-12-01/

Pleasure Island Library, Programming Room
03:15 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

New Hanover County Public Library
910-798-6300
www.nhclibrary.org
Pleasure Island Library, Programming Room
1401 N Lake Park Blvd #72
Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428