Kids ages 6-12 explore science, engineering, and creativity through hands-on activities. Participants work independently or in small groups. At Pleasure Island Library, Programming Room in Carolina Beach. Cost: Free. Hosted by New Hanover County Public Library. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com

Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/island-steam-club-art-creations-pleasure-island-library-2026-12-01/