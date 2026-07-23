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Island Arts Council Poetry Thursdays

Island Arts Council Poetry Thursdays

Island Arts Council presents a monthly Poetry evening the first Thursday of every month. It begins with a featured poet, followed by an open mic for poetry readings. Everyone is welcomed and encouraged to read or simply enjoy the poetry. Food and beverage is available from the host venue.

Riverview Restaurant
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Island Arts Council
www.islandartscouncil.net

Artist Group Info

Kim Conway
kim@renewalofhealth.com
http://islandartscouncil.org
Riverview Restaurant
121 Riverfront Road Blakeslee Air Force Base
Kure Beach , North Carolina 28449
9108000617
info@islandartscouncil.net
riverviewrestaurantff.com