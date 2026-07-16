I WAS HERE: The Wrightsville Beach Museum Mailbox at Shell Island

A multi-model interactive installation primarily featuring print and digital works inspired by letters, notes, artifacts collected from the Wrightsville Beach Mailbox at Shell Island. Opening Reception Cookout: August 4, 5:00pm-8:00pm.

Located at the north end of Wrightsville Beach island, The Wrightsville Beach Museum Mailbox at Shell Island is a hidden gem where visitors can leave personal messages. Originally placed in 2003, the mailbox has become a place for heartfelt notes and reflections. Over time, the journals are collected and moved to the Wrightsville Beach Museum of History, where they are displayed and archived. The mailbox creates a unique way for people to participate in a conversation through time and space. The letters and notes provide insight into the full scope of humanity. Many are letters to lost loved ones or the universe, some are very sad, some are deeply funny. Many are a mixture of emotions. Confessions, goals, dreams, affirmations, statements of gratitude.For over 100 years, generations have come to Wrightsville Beach to make lasting memories. Wrightsville Beach Museum is so lucky to be the forever home of so many of our community's photos and stories, ensuring those memories are preserved and shared. Every day the museum plays host to a mixture of residents, visitors, and people who don’t neatly fit into either category. The mailbox is in many ways a monument to those memories and people.

UNCW MA Public History Practia: Shell Island Legacy, Connecting Past to Present

Shell Island Beach is an important piece of the history of black leisure sites in Coastal Carolina and the realities of segregation in a tourism driven economy. Between 1917 - 1926, efforts were made to develop what envisioned as a “mirror of Wrightsville Beach” or “National Negro Playground” on what was then a separate island. The resort was only open for three summers between 1923 and 1926, but is a key historical touchpoint for the history of Black tourism in the area. In many ways, the mailbox has become a form of ‘sacred space’ for complex emotion that has never fully been connected to the site’s history. A primary feature of this exhibition will be a project highlighting the emotional experience of archiving and connecting past to present.

Artists and Community Curators:

Deidre Carney is an interdisciplinary contemporary artist and curator of the Wrightsville Beach Museum. Deidre’s work is mostly influenced by dynamic engagement, utilizing archival and digital arts methods to explore the relationship between the ephemeral and the preserved, the curated and the collaborative.

UNCW MA Public History's practica course features structured applied/service learning experiences completed in collaboration with local sites, agencies and institutions at which public historians are employed (“public history sites”). The purpose of the practica is to allow students to develop skills and knowledge associated with particular subdisciplines in public history, including but not limited to collections management and development, museum administration, historic preservation, archives management, exhibitions, historic house museum interpretation, digital initiatives, and museum education.

Wrightsville Beach Museum Junior Docents: A Tar Heel Association Club is a free club for students in grades 4-12 where students learn by doing. Students in the program will gain curatorial and creative arts skills through participation in every stage of the process. Students will be encouraged to create their own works inspired by the artifacts. Students will gain experience in digital imaging and time based media tools in tandem with curatorial and applied archival techniques.

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3737520-0?pid=10303

Date and Time: On Tue, 04 Aug 2026 10:00 - Thu, 06 Aug 2026 17:00

Venue Details: Seapath Yacht Club Clubhouse - Parking lot accessible from Causeway Dr and Dock Dr, 330 Causeway Dr, Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, 28480, United States

Category: Community | Fundraisers

Price:

Free: USD 0.00