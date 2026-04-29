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hallpass at Bourgie Nights

hallpass at Bourgie Nights

9pm Doors. 10pm Show. $15 ADV $20 DOS. 21+

hallpass https://linktr.ee/bandhallpass

Born in an Athens, GA living room and fueled by a "feel-good but raw" alternative sound, hallpass is a rock group originating from a friendship between two musicians introduced by their older brothers. Since their debut EP in August of 2023, they have evolved from casual living room jams to an ambitious group making a name for themselves. Their debut album, “Spillway”, is set to release April 17, 2026.

Bourgie Nights
$15
09:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

wilmington.unplugged@gmail.com
Bourgie Nights
127 Princess St.
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401