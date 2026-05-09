Get Your Tickets Here for our FIRST production!

Have you ever wanted to act, sing, and dance onstage but never had the time? Now is your chance! The Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center (HBHUSO/CAC) is thrilled to launch Let’s Take The Stage — a new, free theatre program for adults aged fifty-five and over that celebrates creativity, connection, and the joy of performing. This exciting new initiative offers opportunities for older adults to engage in the performing arts community and take center stage, regardless of prior experience.

Launching with Guys & Dolls SR

The program’s inaugural production will be the classic musical comedy Guys & Dolls SR, directed by theatre veteran Laurene Perry. The show is part of Music Theatre International’s Broadway Senior Collection, which adapts beloved musicals to meet the needs and abilities of performers fifty-five and older — featuring accessible scripts and a lively 60-minute runtime.

Show Dates and Times: June 5 – 7, 2026, Fri. – Sat. 7:30 pm, Sun. 3:00 pm

Location: 2nd Street Stage, HBHUSO/Community Arts Center, 120 S. 2nd Street

Tickets: Available at www.wilmingtoncommunityarts.org or 910-341-7860

Price: $15 plus preservation fee & tax

Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, Guys and Dolls ran for 1,200 performances when it opened on Broadway in 1950. It received nearly unanimous positive reviews from critics and won a bevy of awards, including Tony Awards, Drama Desks and Oliviers. Frequently revived, the show has been done with numerous all-star casts, including productions/concerts featuring Ewan McGregor, Jane Krakowski, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Jessica Biel. Performers 55+ can now join this illustrious group in Guys and Doll SR!

Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls SR. is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler, Nathan Detroit, tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for fourteen years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result. Guys and Dolls SR. takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong – all in 60 minutes!

