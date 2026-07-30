One night. One ridiculously good meal. One incredible cause.

Groove & Grub is back, serving up a Low Country Boil + BBQ mash-up with Chef Tito Ortiz of Rude Bwoys Jerk BBQ, cold drinks, big laughs, and the kind of community energy you can only find at DREAMS.

Infinite Spins will be keeping the party moving all night long, and trust us... you'll want to keep an eye on your inbox because our headlining band is dropping soon, and it's worth the wait.

Come for the feast. Stay for the music. Challenge your friends to one more dance. Meet someone new. Support something that matters.

Every ticket helps DREAMS Center for Arts Education provide free arts education, mentorship, and creative opportunities for local youth across Wilmington. So while you're piling your plate and dancing under the lights, you're also helping young artists discover what's possible.

Good grooves + Great grub coming your way this October...

Friday, October 23

DREAMS Center for Arts Education