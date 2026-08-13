Great Southeast Pollinator Census
Great Southeast Pollinator Census
Come join the Extension Master Gardeners, Pender County for a citizen science project studying pollinators in our gardens. It takes 15 minutes and is open to all adults and children. We have a wonderful pollinator exhibit in the library, and some fun handouts for the children. See you there!
Hampstead Pender County LIbrary
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
NC State Extension Master Gardener Volunteers, Pender County
910-259-1235
tiffanee_boone@ncsu.edu
Hampstead Pender County LIbrary
75 Library DriveHampstead, North Carolina 28443
910-270-4603