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Great Southeast Pollinator Census

Great Southeast Pollinator Census

Come join the Extension Master Gardeners, Pender County for a citizen science project studying pollinators in our gardens. It takes 15 minutes and is open to all adults and children. We have a wonderful pollinator exhibit in the library, and some fun handouts for the children. See you there!

Burgaw Pender County Library
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

NC State Extension Master Gardener Volunteers, Pender County
910-259-1235
tiffanee_boone@ncsu.edu
https://pender.ces.ncsu.edu/
Burgaw Pender County Library
103 S. Cowan St.
Burgaw, North Carolina 28425
910-259-1234