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Full Moon Cruise Aboard Wilmington Water Tours

Full Moon Cruise Aboard Wilmington Water Tours

Full Moon Cruise With Live Music – June 29, 7:30 PM
Join us for this relaxing cruise under the moonlight with live, local music on April 30. The movement of the tides and moon energizes and stirs the imagination on this 90 minute evening tour. Our full bar offers refreshments and snacks for all ages.

Experience this unforgettable experience—drifting along the Cape Fear River, the music blending with the night air, the stars reflecting on the water. There’s something truly magical about moments like that, where time slows down, and everything feels just right. $40. Boarding is 15 minutes prior to departure.

Wilmington Water Tours LLC
$40
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Wilmington Water
9103383134
info@wilmingtonwt.com
Wilmington Water Tours
Wilmington Water Tours LLC
212 S Water Street
Wilmington , North Carolina 28401
910-338-3134
info@wilmingtonwt.com
https://wilmingtonwatertours.net/tour-calendar/