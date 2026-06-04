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FREE Worship Choir Concert featuring the Chester (VA) United Methodist Church Chancel Choir!

FREE Worship Choir Concert featuring the Chester (VA) United Methodist Church Chancel Choir!

The Chester (VA) United Methodist Church's Chancel Choir is on tour and coming to The Bridge Presbyterian Church (in Leland) on Friday, June 12, at 6:00 PM. All are welcome for this concert of worship! The Chester United Methodist Church Chancel Choir has been touring since 2006 all over the East coast, including two performances at the world-renowned Carnegie Hall!
You may remember their director, Joshua Wortham, who performed a solo concert here earlier this year- What an evening that was! We hope you'll join us for a free evening of beautiful music and fellowship, here at The Bridge, the ACTIVE church for ACTIVE adults!!

Date and Time: On Fri, 12 Jun 2026 18:00 - Fri, 12 Jun 2026 20:00

Venue details: The Bridge Presbyterian Church, 1444 Lanvale Road, Leland, North Carolina, 28451, United States

Category: Community | Religion and Spirituality | Religion | Christianity

The Bridge Presbyterian Church
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

The Bridge Presbyterian Church
9105403947
judsonhurd@gmail.com
www.thebridgepres.org
The Bridge Presbyterian Church
1444 Lanvale Road
Leland, North Carolina 28451
(910)769-4951
thebridgepres@gmail.com
https://www.thebridgepres.org/