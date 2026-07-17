FREE Dance Workshops for 55+
FREE Dance Workshops for 55+
Event submission for Free 55+ Dance Workshops
Join us for a lively workshop that starts with a gentle warm-up, followed by easy-to-learn dance moves and a fun routine. You'll explore expressive dance-acting, boost your confidence. and enjoy moving together at a comfortable pace. Then we will finish with a soothing stretch to leave you feeling energized and refreshed!
Call 910-341-7860 to register!
Workshop Times: 10:30am - 12pm
Workshop Dates: July 25, August 29, September 26, October 31, November 14, December 12
More info at wilmingtoncommunityarts.org/classes-and-events/take-the-stage-a-performing-arts-series-for-55/workshops/
Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM, every month on Saturday through Dec 12, 2026.
Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center
120 S. Second StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
(910) 251-1788
communityartscenter@thalian.org