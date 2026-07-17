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FREE Acting Workshops for 55+

FREE Acting Workshops for 55+

Free 55+ Acting Workshops

Step into the spotlight with acclaimed performer, director, and educator Diane Coupe Frankel. Whether you are new to the stage or looking to sharpen your performance skills, these engaging adult acting classes offer a welcoming environment to explore character development stage presence, improvisation, and performance technique. Students will benefit from Diane’s extensive professional background and supportive teaching style while gaining confidence, creativity, and stronger acting skills in a fun and collaborative atmosphere.

Call 910-341-7860 to register!

Workshop Times:
12:30 - 2pm

Workshop Dates:
Beginner Acting 101 - July 11
Basic Scene Study - August 15
Cold Reading - September 19
Improvisational Acting Basics - October 17

More info at wilmingtoncommunityarts.org/free-acting-workshops/

Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center
12:30 PM - 02:00 PM, every month on Saturday through Oct 17, 2026.
Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center
120 S. Second Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
(910) 251-1788
communityartscenter@thalian.org
http://thalian.org