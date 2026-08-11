FORWARD MOTION DANCE.ORG - WINDS RHYTHM, AND SOUL!

Join FORWARD MOTION DANCE COMPANY for a great time at our FUN8*RAISER!

Enjoy an offering of light Hors d'oeuvres, specialty cocktails, live music from CAROLINE MAYS, and maybe break out your dancing shoes at

JESSE'S MARTINI & TAPAS LOUNGE to help support our upcoming performance, CAPE FEAR ARTS IN MOTION

WINDS, RHYTHM, AND SOUL!