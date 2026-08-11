© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FORWARD MOTION DANCE.ORG - WINDS RHYTHM, AND SOUL!

FORWARD MOTION DANCE.ORG - WINDS RHYTHM, AND SOUL!

Join FORWARD MOTION DANCE COMPANY for a great time at our FUN8*RAISER!
Enjoy an offering of light Hors d'oeuvres, specialty cocktails, live music from CAROLINE MAYS, and maybe break out your dancing shoes at

JESSE'S MARTINI & TAPAS LOUNGE to help support our upcoming performance, CAPE FEAR ARTS IN MOTION

WINDS, RHYTHM, AND SOUL!

FORWARD MOTION DANCE - WINDS, RHYTHM, AND SOUL!
30 DOLLARS ENTRY FEE
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Forward Motion Dance Company
910-232-8151
dance@forwardmotiondance.org
forwardmotiondance.org

Artist Group Info

TRACEY VARGA
dance@forwardmotiondance.org
https//forwardmotiondance.org
FORWARD MOTION DANCE - WINDS, RHYTHM, AND SOUL!
1427 Military Cutoff Rd. Unit 106
Wilmington, North Carolina 28409
7038997628
dance@forwardmotiondance.org
forwardmotiondance.org