Flytrap Brewing: The Corner Market!

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐚𝐭 𝐅𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐩 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠!

Mark your calendars for 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝐭𝐡 and spend the afternoon supporting local while sipping local. The fun kicks off with the 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐥𝐲𝐧 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭 (12-5), which means you can grab your favorite Flytrap brew, wine, or N/A beverage and stroll right across the street to browse the lineup of talented artisans and makers (1-5).

We’ll also have 𝐊𝐢𝐦𝐜𝐡𝐢 𝐓𝐚𝐜𝐨 serving up delicious eats from 𝟏-𝟒 𝐩𝐦 and live music from the 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐝 (1-4) to keep the good vibes flowing all afternoon long.

Shop local. Sip local. Support local. We can’t wait to see you at The Corner Market!

We still have a few vendor spots available. If you’re interested in popping up please email Makenzie@flytrapbrewing.com for details. Cheers!

